Bristol Blues Round-up: Bristol Blues are off to a slow start

The Bristol Blues got off to a slow start with a loss in the home opener and two more losses on the road, but it wasn’t because of starting pitching. Blues starters have only allowed two earned runs over the first 15 innings, but they haven’t earned a single decision. Blues relievers are 0-3.

It won’t get any easier from here. The Blues will try to get their first win this week with games against the Navigators and the Suns before returning home this weekend for games against the Dirt Dawgs on Friday and the Mavericks on Saturday at Muzzy Field in Bristol. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Nashua Silver Knights

JUNE 1—The Blues battled through five scoreless innings in the season opener. But the Silver Knights scored solo runs in the sixth and eighth innings to come away with the 2-0 win.

Starter Michael Gerraro kept the Silver Knights off the board for five innings before being replaced by Takoda Sitar in the top of the sixth inning. The Knights loaded the bases with one out, and Aidan McDermott hit an RBI single to give the Knights the lead for good.

Four Knight pitchers combined for a one-hitter to get the win. Mike Curtis earned the win, and Kyle Murphy struck out the side in the top of the ninth to earn the save.

Jake Frasca earned the Blues’ only hit of the game.

Worcester Bravehearts

JUNE 2—The Blues tied the game with a two-run rally in the top of the third and a run in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough on the road as the Worcester Bravehearts held on for a 4-3 victory.

Blues’ starter Billy Devito (7 K, 2 BB) bounced back from a two-run deficit in the first inning with four scoreless innings to leave the game tied, 2-2, in the fifth. Josh Walker allowed just one run on one hit over the next two innings but was credited with the loss. Cody Lawyerson closed out the game with two scoreless innings.

Blues pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts and just four hits, but it wasn’t enough.

Jensen went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Bristol bats. Brett Coffel, Joseph Caico, Nicholas Barry, and Bryan Hart had hits for the Blues in the loss.

Pittsfield Suns

JUNE 3—Blues’ starter Ross Weiner scattered three hits and eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings, but it wasn’t enough. The Pittsfield Suns rallied for four runs in their final at bat to upend the Blues, 4-1.

Bristol took its first lead of the season with an unearned run in the top of the fourth inning. Griffin Garibedian reached first based on a pitching error. Mark Tumosa advanced him to scoring position, and Frasca’s one-out single gave the Blues a 1-0 lead which held through 7.5 innings.

The Suns battled back. Kevin Donati (4-for-4) led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a double. Justin Cooke drew a walk, and Zack Smith reached on a single to chased middle-reliever Nick Rubino out of the game.

Scott Halzwasser scored the game-winner with a one-out triple off Tyler Kovalewich, and Sean Phelan capped the rally with an RBI single.

The Blues scored just one run on five hits. Frasca went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Ben Maycock went 2-for-3 in the loss.

Silver Knights 2, Bristol Blues 0

Thursday, June 1

At Muzzy Field, Bristol

SILVER KNIGHTS BLUES

PLAYER AB R H BI PLAYER AB R H BI

Williams, 2b 4 0 1 0 Roy, lf 2 0 0 0

Bonicki, ss 4 1 1 0 Davis, cf 3 0 0 0

Jaehnig, c 4 1 2 0 Mrowka, 3b 4 0 0 0

Sullivan, 1b 3 0 1 1 Shanfeldt, c 4 0 0 0

McDermott, lf 4 0 2 1 Garibedian,rf 3 0 0 0

Cruz, cf 4 0 1 0 Pileski, 1b 1 0 0 0

Kenney, rf 4 0 0 0 Green, dh 2 0 0 0

E.Joyce, dh 4 0 1 0 Maycock, ph 1 0 0 0

T.Joyce, dh 0 0 0 0 Tumosa, 2b 2 0 0 0

Cook, 3b 3 0 0 0 Frasca, ss 2 0 1 0

Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 24 0 1 0

2B—Jaehnig, E.Joyce. BB—Cook, Roy (2), Davis, Garibedian, Pileski, Tumosa. HBP—Pileski. SB—Williams, Cook. SAC—Sullivan.

Silver Knights 000 001 010 — 2 9 0

Blues 000 000 000 — 0 1 0

SLVR KNIGHTS IP H R ER BB K

Curtis, W 5.1 1 0 0 5 2

Covelle 1.2 0 0 0 1 2

Johndrow 1.0 0 0 0 1 2

Murphy, S 1.0 0 0 0 0 2

BLUES IP H R ER BB K

Genaro 5.0 2 0 0 1 2

Sitar, L 1.0 4 1 1 0 1

Hodgson 2.0 3 1 1 0 1

Wallace 1.0 0 0 0 0 3

Records—Silver Knights, 1-0. Blues, 0-1.

Bravehearts 4, Bristol Blues 3

Friday, June 2

At Fitton Field, Worcester, MA

BLUES BRAVEHEARTS

PLAYER AB R H BI PLAYER AB R H BI

Davis, cf 3 1 0 0 Walraven, ss 2 0 0 0

Frasca, ss 5 1 0 0 Ricciardi, 2b 4 1 0 0

Garibedian, rf 2 0 0 1 Friday, 1b 3 0 0 0

Zbierski, c 4 0 0 0 Coffel, lf 4 2 1 0

Mrowka, 3b 4 0 1 0 Jensen, cf 3 0 2 1

Maycock, dh 3 1 2 0 Caico, dh 4 0 1 1

Pileski, 1b 3 0 0 0 Miller, rf 4 0 0 0

Green, lf 4 0 1 1 Barry, c 4 0 1 0

Goione, 2b 4 0 0 0 Hart, 3b 3 1 1 1

Totals 32 3 4 2 Totals 31 4 6 3

HR—Hart. 2B—Jensen. BB—Davis (2), Maycock, Walraven (2), Friday, Jensen, Hart. SB—Maycock. HBP—Garibedian (2). SAC—Pileski.

Blues 002 001 000 — 3 4 2

Bravehearts 201 001 00x — 4 6 2

BLUES IP H R ER BB K

Edmond 4.0 5 3 2 2 4

Morrone, L 2.0 1 1 1 1 1

Grant 2.0 0 0 0 1 2

BRAVEHEARTS IP H R ER BB K

Devito 5.0 2 2 1 2 7

Walker, W 2.0 1 1 0 0 4

Laweryson, S 2.0 1 0 0 1 4

Records—Blues, 0-2. Bravehearts, 1-0.

Pittsfield Suns 4, Bristol Blues 1

Saturday, June 3

At Wahconah Park, Pittsfield, MA

BLUES SUNS

PLAYER AB R H BI PLAYER AB R H BI

Garibedian,dh 4 1 0 0 Donati, cf 4 1 4 0

Tumosa, 2b 4 0 0 0 Cooke, c 3 1 0 0

Frasca, ss 4 0 3 1 Smith, rf 3 1 1 0

Maycock, rf 3 0 2 0 Arena, dh 4 0 0 0

Mrowka, 3b 3 0 0 0 Holzwasser 4 1 1 3

Shanfeldt, c 3 0 0 0 Phelan, 1b 4 0 1 1

Green, lf 3 0 0 0 Moriarty, 3b 4 0 0 0

Pileski, 1b 3 0 0 0 White, lf 2 0 0 0

Roy, cf 3 0 0 0 Hughes, ss 4 0 0 0

Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 32 4 7 4

3B—Holzwasser. 2B—Donati. BB—Maycock, Cooke, Smith, White (2). SB—Donati (2).

Blues 000 100 0 — 1 5 2

Suns 000 000 4 — 4 7 1

BLUES IP H R ER BB K

Weiner 6.0 3 0 0 1 8

Rubino, L 1.0 2 3 3 2 1

Kovalewich 1.0 2 1 1 1 3

SUNS IP H R ER BB K

Marino 7.0 4 1 0 1 8

Brett, W 1.0 0 0 0 0 1

Lacey, S 1.0 1 0 0 0 1

Records—Blues, 0-3. Suns, 4-0.