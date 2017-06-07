Foxwoods announces plan for zipline, new restaurant

Foxwoods® Resort Casino unveiled formal plans to further enhance the resort by introducing ecotourism, beginning with the launch of the Foxwoods HighFlyer Zipline opening this summer. The HighFlyer Zipline is the first phase of Foxwoods’ long-term development plans to provide guests with unparalleled outdoor adventure experiences.

The Highflyer Zipline is a 33-story high, adrenaline-pumping adventure, launching guests from the top of the Fox Tower to the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center at a top speed of 60 miles per hour. Guests will soar above the lush grounds of the Mashantucket Pequot reservation on four parallel lines running over 3,750 feet long.

“This is just the beginning of a much bigger strategic expansion that will offer guests exclusive and unforgettable experiences in one place,” said Felix Rappaport, President and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino in a press release. “As we continue to disrupt the destination gaming industry, this new zipline experience will completely redefine what it means to evolve as a resort. We are constantly asking ourselves how else we can bring satisfying, exhilarating moments to guests of all ages and we can’t wait to reveal what is next.”

Foxwoods made the announcement today as part of the Best Buddies Tom Brady Football Challenge at Harvard Stadium in Allston, Mass. where the resort presented Best Buddies International Chairman and Founder Anthony K. Shriver with a $100,000 donation on its behalf. Foxwoods once again hosted the halftime show where Best Buddies Global Ambassador Tom Brady helped present the donation and kicked off the announcement by throwing a football pass at 60 miles per hour – the top speed of the zipline – at a $100,000 target.

Foxwoods also announced today in partnership with Craveable Hospitality Group, owners of David Burke Prime, that it will be adding to its dining lineup with the addition of Caputo Trattoria. Anticipated to open later this summer in the Grand Pequot Tower, Caputo Trattoria will feature Italian cuisine from various regions, including coastal classics, Roman favorites, and Northern delicacies.

“When speaking with our guests about what they want in a resort destination, collectively they are always craving unique and interactive experiences,” said Jason Guyot, Vice President of Resort Operations and Development at Foxwoods Resort Casino in a press release.