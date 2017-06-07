Kids listings, starting June 9

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

PLAINVILLE

MANGA AND ANIME CLUB. 5:30 p.m. Sample yakitori and chilled somen noodles, watch anime, and just hang out. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

JULY 10-21

OTHER

MUSICAL THEATRE PREPARATORY PROGRAM. Two week full-day intensive musical theater program introduces and prepares young actors (third to eighth grade) for future training and/ or performance in music, dance, and theater. Taught by Broadway actors Douglas Lyons and Jason Gotay. Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Rd., West Hartford. $700 for two-week course. Class sizes limited. (860) 523-5900 ext. 10. www.PlayhouseonPark.org

NOW thru JUNE 11

OTHER

‘DR. SEUSS’S THE CAT IN THE HAT.’ Part of the Young Audience Series at Playhouse on Park. Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Two special sensory-friendly performances on Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. and Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. $5 for those two performances. $16 to $18. Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Rd., West Hartford. (860) 523-5900 ext. 10. www.PlayhouseonPark.org

NOW thru AUG. 22

PLAINVILLE

BABY AND TODDLER STORYTIME. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. (No class July 4.) For ages birth to 2. Brief story time followed by a play and socialize section. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (8600 793-1450.