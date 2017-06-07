Last game of regular season ends with Lancer victory

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The Bristol Eastern baseball squad ended its regular season with a 7-2 win over Maloney from Clem J. Roy Field at the campus of Bristol Eastern on Wednesday, May 24.

Both teams finished the campaign at 11-9 and were headed to the state tournament fray nearly a week later.

Senior right hander Jake Violette, who ended his season at 5-3 on the mound, pitched the first six innings to earn the win for the Lancers.

He allowed just five hits, one earned run, walked three and struck out five over the winning effort.

Cory Fradette then pitched the final inning, not allowing any additional offense.

In all, Eastern had nine hits for the game, outhitting the Spartans by three.

Violette blasted out two singles and batted in two runs while Fradette cashed in on two singles and scored a run.

Also for the Lancers, Anthony Lozier picked up a two-run single during the Lancers’ four-run third inning scoring bonanza.

Mac Goulet dropped in the only Eastern extra base hit, a double, and nabbed two RBI to pace the offense.

The Lancers eventually led by a 5-0 push and Maloney never got close to the lead.

Eastern picked up a 1-0 edge in the first inning with two outs on the scoreboard.

Goulet was plunked by a pitch, swiped second, and scored when the catcher’s throw – to get Goblet charging into second – went into the outfield and was misplayed by the centerfielder.

Eastern increased its edge lead to 5-0, notching four runs in the third to seize control of the game.

Fradette and Gary Gagnier opened the tilt with singles and Goulet’s double to right scored Fradette to make it a 2-0 contest.

Gagnier then scored on a groundout to put the Lancers up by three before Zach Marquis singled to keep the rally going.

Later, he stole second and Anthony Lozier’s lined single to left-center scored Goulet and Marquis to make it a 5-0 push the Spartans would be hard-pressed to match with Violette throwing well on the mound.

Maloney answered with a run in the top of the fourth to chop the deficit to four.

A walk and a double by Joe Golebiewski to deep right put runners on second and third as two runners were in scoring position.

A groundout scored a run but the Lancers countered with two more scores in the bottom of the fourth to help Eastern nab a six-run edge over Maloney.

John McPhee opened the tilt with a base-on-balls and Fradette followed with an infield single to deep short, putting runners on first and second.

Gagnier walked to load the bases and McPhee scored on a groundout.

To end the scoring, Gagnier tagged the plate on Violette’s hard single inside the third base line to make it a 7-1 game.

Maloney later scored an unearned run in the sixth to close out the offense as Eastern scooped up win number 11 and earned the 19th seed in the Class L fray.

BRISTOL EASTERN 7, MALONEY 2

from Clem J. Roy Field, Bristol Eastern high school

Maloney (11-9) 000 101 0 – 2 6 4

Bristol Eastern (11-10) 104 200 x – 7 9 3

Maloney: Nick Palumbo (LP), Justin Kolesar (6) & Brandon Hernandez, Nick Carabetta (3)

Bristol Eastern: Jake Violette (WP: 5-3), Cory Fradette (7) & Gary Gagnier

WP – Jake Violette (BE), 5-2

LP – Nick Palumbo (M)

2B – MacGregor Goulet (BE), Jeff Massicotte (M), Joe Golebiewski (M)

3B – None

HR – None

Records: Bristol Eastern 11-9 overall; Maloney 11-9 overall