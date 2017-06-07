Lions Club holds annual golf tournament to benefit projects

The Bristol Lions Club’s 16th Annual Fred Soliani Memorial Golf Tournament is coming Tuesday, June 20.

It will be held at Chippanee Country Club, 6 Marsh Rd., Bristol.

Proceeds benefit Fred Soliani Scholarships and the Bristol Lions Club Community Service Projects

There will be a special auction prize of a one-week, foursome trip, for five rounds of golf in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Registration and lunch is 11 a.m. Shotgun Scramble is 12:30 p.m. Dinner with cash bar is at 5 p.m. Raffles and awards will be held after dinner.

Make checks Payable to: Bristol Lions Club Charities, Inc. and send them to Bristol Lions Club, C/O Bud Funk, 5 Ford Road, Burlington, CT 06013.

For more information on admission and sponsorships, call Bud Funk at (860)305-3156.