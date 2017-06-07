Music listings, starting June 9

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

PLAINVILLE

SPIRIT SHAKER. Waxy O’Connors, 400 New Britain Ave., Plainville.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

BRISTOL

THE BRETHREN BAND. 7 p.m. Contemporary Praise and Worship. Cup of Grace Coffeehouse. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Donation. (860) 402-7555.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

BRISTOL

THE BRISTOL BRASS AND WIND ENSEMBLE. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Grinder dinners served prior to the concert. $7 for a grinder (ham, meatball, or sausage), chips, and a drink. Grinders must be ordered by June 16. (860) 584-7895. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Seating is limited. Held in the gym. Bring a lawn chair for seating. Tickets available at center, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.