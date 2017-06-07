Obituaries: David M. Reidy

David M. Reidy, 64, of Bristol, passed on Monday, June 5, 2017 at Bristol Hospital.

David was born in Syracuse, NY on August 18, 1952 a son of the late James Reidy, Jr. and late Jean (Coats) Reidy. Previously, David had been in the hospitality industry and teaching field. He graduated from St. Lawrence University and continued to be a seeker of knowledge, enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. He was an accomplished tennis player and swimming enthusiast.

He leaves behind his brothers Patrick J. Reidy of Otisco, NY, Thomas E. Reidy and his wife Kathleen of Old Saybrook, Robert F. Reidy and his companion Kathy Andre of Wilmington, MA; sister Sheila J. Reidy and her wife Janet Taylor; a niece, Haylle Reidy of Cambridge, MA, a half brother, Peter Quinlan of California and several cousins. David is predeceased by brothers James C. and Stephen E.

All services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gnazzo-Reidy Charitable Fund, c/o Main Street Community Foundation, 120 Halcyon Dr, Bristol, CT 06010 www.mainstreetfoundation.org or to St. Vincent DePaul Mission of Bristol, Inc., 19 Jacobs Street PO Box 1922 Bristol, CT 06010. O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is in charge of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit David’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.