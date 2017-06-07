Obituaries: Erna W. Litke

Erna W. Litke, 98, former Terryville resident, passed away Tuesday June 6, 2017 at Meridian Manor in Waterbury.

Erna was born November 4, 1918 in Terryville, CT, daughter of the late Emil and Wanda (Krampitz) Litke. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the former New Departure Co. of Bristol. She was member of Immanuel Lutheran Church Bristol, Women of Immanuel Senior Saints Group and the Terryville-Plymouth Senior Citizens.

She leaves a sister, Emilie Beal of Milldale; her nephew Emil Politz and his wife Sharon of Farmington and several other nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday 11:00AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bristol. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30AM.

Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com