Obituaries: Rita Belanger

Rita (Messier) Belanger, 94, of Bristol, widow of Lionel G. Belanger, died on Monday (June 5, 2017) at Bristol Hospital. Rita was born in St. Hyancinthe, Quebec, Canada on June 27, 1922 and was the daughter of the late Adelard and Antoinette (Rainville) Messier. Raised in Canada, she ended up in Waterbury, CT, then moving to Bristol in 1964. Rita became a parishioner of St. Ann Church, where she sang in the choir and was a member and past president of the Ladies of St. Ann Society. She really enjoyed needlepoint, bingo, cards and going to the casino. Rita leaves her step-daughter Irene Bilodeau of Bristol; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her step-son, Roger Belanger, and her 12 siblings. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (June 10, 2017) at 10:30 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West St, Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 6 and 8 PM. Rita’s family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Mulberry Gardens of Southington and Bristol Hospital for their support and care. Memorial donations may be made to St. Ann Church Memorial Fund, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Rita’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

