Obituaries: Rita M. Grey

Rita M. Grey, 96, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at Sheriden Woods Monday evening, June 5, 2017. She was the widow of Leroy Grey.

Rita was born in St. Leonard, New Brunswick, Canada on December 8, 1920 a daughter of the late Leo and Mary Edith (Dumond) Corbin. Rita had worked as a foot press operator at Spring Manufacturing for many years. She was a member of St. Matthew Church, Forestville.

Rita enjoyed crafting but her number one enjoyment was her family and she enjoyed attending all family functions until she was no longer able. She also loved to go to her home in Hudson, FL every winter, again until she was no longer able.

She leaves her son David Grey and his wife Linda M. of Dunn, NC, daughter Darlene Deabay of Surfside, TX, brother Harold Corbin of Bristol, sister Mary MacDonald of SC; daughter-in-law Linda H. Grey, widow of Rita’s son Leroy, Jr.; grandchildren Patrick, Kim, Jennifer, Shawn, Jonathan and Mark; great grandchildren Scott, Susan, Kristi, Kaitlyn, Frank IV, Rocco, Kayleigh, Lana, Linkin, Hayden, Alina and Isabel; great-great grandchildren Liam, Lucas, Ana, Carter and Daniel; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her son Leroy Grey, Jr., Rita was predeceased by her daughter Rita Ann Grey, brothers Albert and John Corbin and a sister, Dorothy Raymond.

Relatives and friends are invited to visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June, 13, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. The procession will leave at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville. Committal services and interment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthew Church. To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or photo, please visit Rita’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.