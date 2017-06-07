Obituaries: Roger J. Belanger

Roger J. Belanger, 71, of Bristol, beloved husband of Judith (Plante) Belanger, died on Tuesday (June 6, 2017) at home. Roger was born in Hartford on May 2, 1946 and was a son of Juliette (Plourde) Belanger of Terryville and the late Antoine Belanger. A longtime Bristol resident, Roger served United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He then went on to work in the spring business for 37 years before retiring. He was a member of the American Legion Seicheprey Post 2, was a fan of the New York Yankees and Giants, and especially enjoyed the time he spent with his granddaughters. He was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church in Bristol. In addition to his mother and his wife of 50 years, Roger is survived by three children: Joseph Belanger, Robert Belanger, and Jill Bodak, all of Bristol; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Joan and Paul Baillargeon of Burlington and Diane and Jim Stinchon of Cheshire; four granddaughters: Corey and Brooke Bodak, Gabriella and Emily Belanger; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (June 10, 2017) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave. Bristol, to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave. Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 5 and 7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the United States Marine Corps Association and Foundation, PO Box 1775, Quantico, VA 22134. Please visit Roger’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

