The Bristol Police Department is asking for the public’s help after several golf carts were stolen at Chippanee, Pequabuck and Westwoods golf courses.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, the incidents involved burglary, vandalism and the theft of several golf carts. Police investigated these incidents last month, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Ward at (860) 314-4569 or (860) 845-3782.