Ducks sweep Bees in doubleheader

KAJIMOTO GETS 3 COMBINED HITS IN TWIN BILL

GAME 1 BOX SCORE

GAME 2 BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Jordan Hinshaw makes his ALPB debut as the Ducks sweep the Bees in Wednesday night’s twin bill. Series concludes tomorrow at 6:35 PM.

The Game Changed When…:

Game 1: After taking an early 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st, Long Island put up 3 more runs in the top of the 2nd to add on to it. Giovanny Alfonzo would hit a 2 run single and then Fehlandt Lentini would pick up his third RBI of the game in the frame, making the score 4-0 in favor of the Ducks.

Game 2: Lew Ford came to bat for the Ducks in the top of the 3rd inning. With the game still scoreless, Ford would hit a 2 run single to bring home Fehlandt Lentini and Anthony Vega, breaking the scoreless impasse and giving the Ducks a 2-0 lead.

Pitchers of Record:

Game 1: W: Dennis O’Grady (2-2) | L: Mike Lee (0-4)

Game 2: W: Tim Melville (3-4) | L: Brian Dupra (3-3) | SV: Chin-Hui Tsao (4)

Player(s) of the Game:

Game 1: Fehlandt Lentini (Long Island) – 3-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI | Yusuke Kajimoto (New Britain) – 2-3, R

Game 2: Lew Ford (Long Island) – 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Next Game: Thursday, June 8th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Long Island Ducks (23-23) vs. New Britain Bees (16-29)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: LHP Anthony Marzi (3-3, 3.16) | Long Island: LHP Rafael Perez (3-1, 3.31)

TICKETS: BUY HERE | Available at the New Britain Stadium Box Office | Call 860-826-BEES

PROMOTIONS: It’s Thirsty Thursday at New Britain Stadium! Fans in attendance over 21 years of age can enjoy half price domestic draft beers at every concession stand during the game!

Broadcast: The Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) and Facebook Live (facebook.com/newbritainbees), starting at 6:20 P.M.

Bees Buzz: Jordan Hinshaw made his Atlantic League debut in game 2 of today’s doubleheader…Brandon Shimo has not allowed a run in 5 innings of relief against the Ducks this season…Brandon Fry has pitched 7 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings of relief…Yusuke Kajimoto had 2 hits in game 1, giving him his 9th multi-hit game of the season in 21 games played…Game 2 of the doubleheader was the first time that Craig Maddox batted out of the 6th spot of the batting order this season…Brian Dupra walked 7 batters in his start in game 2, which is a new season high for the Bees in walks allowed by a single pitcher, and ties the franchise record for most walks in a game by a pitcher…New Britain is now 2-8 in doubleheader games on the season…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 185, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 208, including postseason.