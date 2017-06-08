Obituary: Wilfred L. LeBeau Jr., 83

Wilfred L. LeBeau Jr., 83, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday June 7, 2017 at Sheridan Woods Health Care Center in Bristol. He was the companion of the late Jean Berberon.

Born on October 11, 1933 in Bristol and was the son of the late Wilfred and Beatrice (Olsen) LeBeau.

Wilfred served in the US Army 82nd Air Borne and the Honor Guard in Washington, D.C. He retired from Delta Tool Co. as a tool and die maker.

He is survived by his 3 children James LeBeau of Haipahu, HI, his daughter Tracy Alburtus of Sarasota, FL, and son Michael LeBeau of Bradenton, FL, his grandchildren; Kristina Jenkins, Cheryl Le Beau, Breeze Yanchun, Jesse Alvarez and 7 great grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers Homer F. LeBeau of Bristol and Robert T. LeBeau of Surry, ME along with several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral will be held Monday 11:30 a.m.at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m..

