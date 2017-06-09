Bees lose to Ducks

MARZI FANS 6, SHIMO THROWS 3 SCORELESS IN 3-2 LOSS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Bierfeldt homers, Marzi fans 6 in 3-2 loss to Long Island. Bees begin a 3 game set with Somerset tomorrow at 6:35 #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: In the top of the 2nd inning, the Long Island offense would plate 3 runs, led by RBI knocks from Giovanny Alfonzo, Delta Cleary Jr., and Fehlandt Lentini. Their early 3-0 lead would hold through the rest of the contest, giving them the victory.

Pitchers of Record: W: Rafael Perez (4-1) | L: Anthony Marzi (3-4) | SV: Chin-Hui Tsao (5)

Player(s) of the Game: Fehlandt Lentini (Long Island) – 2-3, 2B, RBI | Conor Bierfeldt (New Britain) – 1-4, HR, RBI

Next Game: Friday, June 9th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Somerset Patriots (28-18) vs. New Britain Bees (16-30)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Jonathan Pettibone (0-1, 2.45) | Somerset: RHP Lucas Irvine (2-1, 4.95)

TICKETS: BUY HERE | Available at the New Britain Stadium Box Office | Call 860-826-BEES

PROMOTIONS: It’s Fat Tire Friday and Foul Pole Friday at New Britain Stadium every Friday night! Fans in attendance can sign up for their chance to win weekly giveaways presented by Fat Tire! If a designated Bees player hits a home run off of either foul pole, one lucky fan will take home $50,000 on Foul Pole Friday!

Broadcast: The Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) and Facebook Live (facebook.com/newbritainbees), starting at 6:20 P.M.

Bees Buzz: Conor Bierfeldt hit his team leading 9th home run of the season in the 2nd inning, which was also his team leading 24th RBI of the season…Michael Crouse stole his team leading 15th base in the 5th inning…Brandon Shimo extended his scoreless innings streak against Long Island to 8 innings with 3 scoreless innings of relief in the game…Brandon Fry extended his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 8 1/3 after 1 full scoreless inning…Yusuke Kajimoto had 2 hits in tonight’s game. He has logged multiple hits in 2 of his last 3 games…Today’s game was the first time that James Skelton batted in the second spot of the batting order as a Bee…Anthony Marzi struck out 6 batters in his outing, which ties the season high for most strikeouts in a single game by a Bees pitcher…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 186, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 209, including postseason.