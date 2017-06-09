Police blotter for June 9

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Kemar S. Tyndale, 20, of 49 School St., Bloomfield, was arrested May 26 and charged with two counts of violation of protective order, two counts of first degree criminal trespass, and second degree breach of peace.
- Natasha A. Patton, 28, of 266 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested May 26 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage, operating a motor vehicle without a license and unsafe backing.
- Denise Dube, 55, of 290 Stonecrest Dr., Bristol, was arrested May 26 and charged with interfering with a 911 call.
- Bryan Scionti, 30, of 72 Northford Rd., Wallingford, was arrested May 26 and charged with second degree criminal mischief, first degree criminal trespass, two counts of first degree failure to appear, second degree breach of peace, and three counts of violation of protective order.
- Nacee Smith, 63, of 272 Divinity St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested May 26 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Joan E. Hunting, 53, of 87 Meadow St., Apt. C6, Bristol, was arrested May 26 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle, and failure to bring motor vehicle to a stop.
- Quadree D. Rollins, 22, of 93 Lawndale Ave., Bristol, was arrested May 26 and charged with failure to obey stop sign, operation while registered license suspended/ revoked, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 0.5 ounce of cannabis-type substance.
- Kyle Mastroianni, 24, of 125 Fifth St., Bristol, was arrested May 26 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, operating a motor vehicle without a license, restricted turns fail signal, and evading responsibility through injury/ property damage.
- Christopher J. Power, 32, of 42 Matilda Dr., Bristol, was arrested May 26 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to obey stop sign, traveling unreasonably fast, restricted turns fail signal, evading responsibility through injury/ property damage, and illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension.
- Michael A. Moccio, 44, of 15 Winthrop St., Apt. 1E, New Britain, was arrested May 27 and charged with third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny and manufacture/possession of burglar’s tools.
- Darren Plourde, 25, of 298 Stevens St., Bristol, was arrested May 27 and charged with assault on a peace officer, third degree assault, third degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and possession of a controlled substance.
- Cindy Rivera, 32, of 66 Brewster St., Waterbury, was arrested May 27 and charged with sixth degree larceny and risk of injury to a minor.
- Lisa Derosier, 41, of 335 Washington St., Bristol, was arrested May 27 and charged with third degree criminal mischief and simple trespass.
- David P. Stairs, 28, of 895 Matthews St., Apt. 58, Bristol, was arrested May 28 and charged with failure to drive right and operation while under the influence.
- Kristiana Partin, 24, of 50 Heather Lane, Terryville, was arrested May 28 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Lee R. Schmidt, 23, of 19 Tomlinson Ave., Terryville, was arrested May 28 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Sabrina Cahill, 24, of 38 Richmond Place, Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested May 28 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Joshua Mendez, 30, of 38 Richmond Place, Bristol, was arrested May 28 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Luis G. Fontanez, 30, of 273 Main St, Cromwell, was arrested May 28 and charged with two counts of distribution of controlled substances less than 1,500 feet from a school, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of failure to keep drug in original container.
- Darren Plourde, 25, of 298 Stevens St., Bristol, was arrested May 28 and charged with fugitive from justice.
- Aliciarose M. Lockery, 21, of 51 Greer Rd., Burlington, was arrested May 28 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to drive right, restricted turns fail signal.weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 0.5 ounce of cannabis-type substance.
- Altair M. Pare, 29, of 14 Harvest Lane, Bristol, was arrested May 28 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Tajaree Walker, 29, of 45 Austin St., first floor, New Britain, was arrested May 29 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operation while registered license suspended/revoked and restricted turns fail signal.
- Tammy L. Egidi, 41, of 135 Shawn Dr., Apt. L18, Bristol, was arrested May 29 and charged with driving with intent to harass, throwing objects outside a motor vehicle, and creating a public disturbance.
- Gary Oullette, 60, of 344 King St., Bristol, was arrested May 30 and charged with interfering with an officer and first degree reckless endangerment.
- Saylliss L. Ramos, 42, of 79 Rosaro Dr., Apt. 3, Waterbury, was arrested May 30 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Henriquez F. Ledesma, 20, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested May 30 and charged with third degree larceny, carry and sale of a dangerous weapon and interfering with an officer.
- Janie Johnson, 24, of 50 Ruby Dr., Apt. A, Manchester, was arrested May 30 and charged with credit card theft, illegal use of credit card, receiving goods/ services obtained illegally, third degree identity theft and sixth degree larceny.
- Lori Cote, 49, of 385 Main St., Terryville, was arrested May 30 and charged with second degree failure to appear and first degree failure to appear.
- Pearl D. Hanscom, 46, of 78 Park St., Bristol, was arrested May 30 and charged with second degree failure to appear and first degree failure to appear.
- Isaac Rease, 61, of 244 Summer St., Apt. 5, Bristol, was arrested May 31 and charged with unsafe backing and evading through physical injury/property damage.
- Jeffrey P. Ferraro, 57, of 648 Wolcott Rd., Bristol, was arrested June 1 and charged with violation of protective order.
- Anthony X. Youbert, 26, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested June 1 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree assault.
- Monique R. Stevenson, 28, of 53 Stearns St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested June 1 and charged with operation of a motor vehicle without a license and operation of a motor vehicle while using a handheld telephone to engage in a call.