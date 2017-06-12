Bees weekend round-up, June 12

HINSHAW, CROUSE COLLECT 2 HITS EACH IN 5-3 LOSS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Bees take early lead over the Pats, but Somerset scores 5 unanswered runs to secure series victory over New Britain, 5-3 the final.

The Game Changed When…: The score was tied up at 3 in the top of the 8th inning and Scott Kelly came to bat with the bases loaded. He would hit a 2 RBI single to give Somerset their first lead of the game, which they would hold to reach the 5-3 final.

Pitchers of Record: W: Ronnie Shaban (1-1) | L: Shawn Gilblair (0-2) | SV: Jon Hunton (2)

Player(s) of the Game: Tyler Bortnick (Somerset) – 3-4, 2B, RBI | Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 2-4, 2B, RBI

Next Game: Monday, June 13th, 5:00 P.M.

Tale of the Tape –New Britain Bees (17-32) vs. York Revolution (20-29)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Mike Lee (0-4, 5.58) | York: TBD

Bees Buzz: Jovan Rosa hit an RBI double in the bottom of the 3rd, which was his team leading 14th double. He is now tied for second in the Atlantic League in doubles…Jordan Hinshaw got his first Atlantic League stolen base in the bottom of the 6th inning, and Craig Maddox stole his first base of the season in the bottom of the 7th inning…Today’s game was the longest 9 inning game for the Bees this season by 1 minute (3:30)…The Bees welcomed over 10,000 fans to New Britain Stadium through the series against Somerset…James Skelton drew 4 walks in the game, which is a new season high for most walks in a game by a Bees player…Before a run would be charged to him in the 7th inning, Brandon Fry had not allowed a run in 9 2/3 consecutive innings after pitching 1 1/3 innings of relief…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 189, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 212, including postseason.

ROSA, MADDOX GO YARD IN 6-1 WIN OVER PATRIOTS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Kyle Simon tosses 8 1/3 spectacular innings, Rosa and Maddox go yard in 6-1 victory over Pats. Game 3 tomorrow at 1:35 #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Craig Maddox came to bat in the bottom of the 1st for the Bees with James Skelton on 2nd base. He would hit an RBI double to bring Skelton home for the game’s first run, and then Conor Bierfeldt would follow with an RBI double of his own, allowing Maddox to score and giving the Bees an early 2-0 lead.

Pitchers of Record: W: Kyle Simon (3-3) | L: Jerome Williams (2-3)

Player(s) of the Game: Kyle Simon (New Britain) – 8 1/3 IP, 1 R, 5 K | Craig Maddox (New Britain) – 2-4, HR, 2 RBI

Bees Buzz: Today’s victory ended a 4 game losing streak for New Britain…The Bees have hit a home run in 3 consecutive games…Before giving up a solo shot in the top of the 9th, Kyle Simon had not allowed a run in 14 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings…Jordan Hinshaw got his first ALPB hit with a double in the bottom of the 8th inning…Conor Bierfeldt has had multiple hits in back to back games…Craig Maddox hit a solo shot in the 7th inning of the game, his first home run since April 28th…Conor Bierfeldt tallied 2 RBI in tonight’s game, bringing his team leading RBI total on the season to 29…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 188, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 211, including postseason.

JARVIS PITCHES 5 SCORELESS RELIEF INNINGS IN 12-6 LOSS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Bierfeldt, Griffin tally multiple RBI, Jarvis goes 5 strong innings in 12-6 loss to Patriots. Game 2 tomorrow at 6:35 #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: The Somerset offense gave Jonathan Pettibone early struggles after 2 Bees errors resulted in the Patriots sending 11 batters to the plate in the top of the 1st inning. 7 Patriots would come around to score, giving Somerset a 7-0 lead. The offense generated from that inning would prove to be enough to secure the victory for the Pats.

Pitchers of Record: W: Lucas Irvine (3-1) | L: Jonathan Pettibone (0-2)

Player(s) of the Game: Greg Golson (Somerset) – 3-5, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI | Conor Bierfeldt (New Britain) – 2-4, HR, 3 RBI

Bees Buzz: Jason Jarvis pitched 5 scoreless innings of relief in the game. Tonight’s outing was his longest outing of the season…Conor Bierfeldt has homered in back to back games. Tonight’s home run was his team leading 10th home run, and he drove in his team leading 25th and 26th runs at the time, and he’d add his 27th RBI with a single in the 9th inning…Yusuke Kajimoto has logged multiple hits in 3 of his last 4 games…Mike Hepple pitched 2 innings of relief in today’s game. He is now 3 innings away from 200 innings pitched in his career…Conor Bierfeldt now leads the Bees in multi-RBI games with 8…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 187, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 210, including postseason