Obituaries: Angelina Eramo

Angelina “Angie” Eramo, 94, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday morning, June 9, 2017 surrounded by her family. She was the loving widow of Vito D. Eramo, to whom she was married for 64 years.

Angie was born on February 17, 1923 in Holden, West Virginia, daughter of the late Frank and Maria Venturo. She was an active, longtime member of St. Anthony Church, a member of their Rosary Society, a volunteer at St. Anthony’s Italian Festival for many years, and up until very recently a volunteer at St. Anthony’s Tuesday morning Bingo for over 40 years. Her greatest joys were her great grandchildren, and spending time with her family. Angie was an avid baker and an amazing cook and made the best pies you’ve ever eaten.

She leaves her only child, daughter Mary O’Donnell and her husband, Tim of Bristol; grandchildren Christy Mitchell and her husband Rob of Bristol, Shelley Mendoza and her husband Greg of West Hartford; great grandchildren Emily and Lauren Mitchell and Matthew and Ryan Mendoza; sisters Esther St. Amand of Bristol, Mary Lou Gualtieri of Boca Raton, FL and Rena Failla of Berlin; brothers, Steve Venturo and his wife Joan; and Anthony Venturo all of Bristol, along with several cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Angie’s kind heart touched all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville until 11:30 a.m. when the procession will proceed to St. Anthony Church, 111 School St. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 Landmark Square #330, Stamford, CT 06901. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Angie’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.