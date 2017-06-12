Obituaries: Bertrand Vallee

Bertrand Vallee, 91, of Bristol, beloved husband of Geraldine (St. Pierre) Vallee, died on Friday (June 9, 2017) at Ingraham Manor. Bertrand was born in Manchester, NH on November 24, 1925 and was a son of the late Jean and Caroline (Nadeau) Vallee. A longtime Bristol resident, he worked for Putnam Tennis Courts before retiring and was a parishioner of St. Ann Church, Bristol. In addition to his wife of 66 years, Bert is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Cecelia Vallee of Bristol RI; a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Paul Tonon of Bristol; four grandchildren: Lisa Donahue and her husband, Gregory, Gregory Tonon and his wife, Stephanie, Sarah Frost and her husband, Bryan, and Melissa Vallee; seven great-grandchildren: Paul and Lila Donahue, Mia and Olivia Tonon, and Alexander, Jamison, Ayla Frost; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by an infant son, Harold Vallee; his three brothers: Paul, Ovid, and Jean-Louis Vallee, and his two sisters: Marguerite LeClair and Marie Jeanne Roy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (June 12, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Bert’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

