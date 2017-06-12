Obituaries: Lawrence L. Arpin, Jr.

Lawrence L. Arpin, Jr., 70, of Bristol, died on Wednesday (June 7, 2017) at the Veteran’s Administration Medical Center, West Haven. Larry was born in Bangor, ME on February 4, 1947 and was a son of the late Lawrence L. Arpin, Sr. and Inez “Tiny” (Glidden) Marshall. Raised in Gloucester, MA, he briefly lived in Miami, FL, before enlisting in the United States Army. He joined the 101st Airborne Division serving during the Vietnam War. After his Vietnam service, he came to Bristol and went to work as a carpenter for Manafort Brothers until retiring. He was a huge Corvette guy- owning several Vettes over the years and enjoyed going to car shows all over. He was an avid Red Sox fan making it a point to attend most opening days. He also played softball in Bristol for several years and was a member of the American Legion Seicheprey Post 2. Larry is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Chris and Tiffany Arpin of Bristol; three sisters: Jeannine Berardinis, Erma Frenette, and Kathy Greene; and several nieces and nephews. He was happy to know that he was due to be a grandpa in January. The family will receive relatives and friends at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Wednesday (June 14, 2017) between 2 and 4 PM followed by a closing prayer service and military Final Honors Ceremony. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior’s Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675. Please visit Larry’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

