Obituaries: Mark A. Seleman

Mark A. Seleman, 60, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday June 7, 2017 with his family by his side.

He was born on March 19, 1957 in Washington DC a son of the late Dr. Alden and Patricia (Strauss) Seleman.

Mark was a licensed funeral director and embalmer, retiring in 2012 from O’Brien Funeral Home after 25 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Maryann (Licwinko) Seleman of Bristol; his brother Michael Seleman of Torrington, Timothy Seleman of Forestville and Thomas and his wife Leah Seleman of Harwinton; his sisters, Teri Seleman of Bristol and Mary Lynn and her husband Gary Gagnon of Bristol and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister Kathy Seleman.

Calling hours will be held on Monday June 12, 2017 from 4 PM until 7 PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol, CT. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday June 13, 2017 at 10 AM from O’Brien Funeral Home to St. Joseph Church, Queen St. Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark’s memory may be made to either: Meals for the Needy, c/o Zion Lutheran Church, 27 Judd St., Bristol, CT 06010 or to Bristol Hospital Development Foundation, PO Box 977, Bristol CT 06011.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Mark’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.