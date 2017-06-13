Obituaries; Barbara A. Monahan

Barbara A. (Swingle) Monahan, 87, of Bristol, widow of John F. Monahan, died on Sunday (June 11, 2017) at home. Barbara was born in Bristol on November 27, 1929 and was one of six children of the late Peter and Estelle (Brooks) Swingle. A lifelong Bristol resident, she was retired from Connecticut Spring in Farmington and was a parishioner of St. Gregory Church, Bristol. Barbara leaves two sons: Jack and Joseph Monahan of Bristol; a daughter: Sharon Valentino of Bristol; a sister: Juanita Holyst of Bristol; along with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah Speranza. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (June 15, 2017) at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Barbara’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

