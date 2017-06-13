Obituaries: Frances M. Makara

Frances M. (Fiorillo) Makara, 70, of Bristol, beloved wife of Deacon John W. Makara, died on Friday (June 9, 2017) at The Pines at Bristol. Frances was born on October 24, 1946 in Bristol and was the only child of the late Richard and Angelina (Pugliese) Fiorillo. A lifelong Bristol resident, she was an English teacher at Memorial Boulevard Middle School retiring in 2004. While her husband served as Deacon at St. Casimer and Immaculate Conception Parishes in Terryville, and St. Anthony Parish in Bristol, she served the churches as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. She also assisted her husband in many Baptism and Wedding preparations. She enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, and golf. Frances leaves her husband of 48 years, Deacon John, and several cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (June 15, 2017) at 11 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Mausoleum, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Thursday between 9:30 and 10:30 A.M. Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol, CT 06010, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Frances’ memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

