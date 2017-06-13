Obituaries: Jay Jason Jones

Jay Jason Jones, 77, a lifelong resident of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Bristol Hospital. Jay was born on October 16, 1939, he was the eleventh of sixteen children of the late Harold and Rita (Smith) Jones.

Jay was a member of B.P.O. Elk’s Lodge #1010 in Bristol for 37 years and a 3rd Degree member of the Ancient Free & Accepted Masons. He enjoyed golfing, coaching women’s softball, camping in Westerly, RI and watching the Boston Red Sox play. He retired from O-Z Gedney as an accountant after over 40 years.

He leaves behind his sons Michael and Christopher Jones; brothers Teddy, George, James “Chipper”, Rodney and Bruce Jones; sisters Maud Murray, Jean Billington, and Patrica “Patty” Robichard; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings Verlie Wallace, Harold “Buddy” Jones, Phyllis Taylor, Merle “Skippy” Jones, Sterling Jones, Carleen Mule, and Wayne Jones.

Jay’s funeral will be held on Friday, June 16, 2017 at 11:00am directly at Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave, Forestville, CT 06010. A committal service and inurnment will follow at Forestville Cemetery, Forestville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Book of Remembrance at Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave, Forestville, CT 06010.

