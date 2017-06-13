Obituaries: Loretta Claire Abaire

Loretta Claire (Lemay) Abaire, 83, of Bristol, CT widow of Joseph E. Abaire, passed away June 5, 2017 at Sheriden Woods Health Care in Bristol, CT. Loretta was born on April 7, 1934 in Manchester, New Hampshire to Thomas and Yvonne (Henault) Lemay, the fifth of six children. On August 2, 1952 she married Joseph Abaire in Lebanon, NH. They lived in New Hampshire off and on for the next three years, then moved to East Hartford, CT, where she worked for a short while alongside her sister at a Coke bottling plant. Then she and Joe started their family together. Loretta had a difficult childhood and was always looking for a better life. Shortly after her marriage she and her dear friend Madelyn started studying the Bible and she finally found what she was looking for. On August 23, 1958 she dedicated her life to her God Jehovah and symbolized that by baptism. Her most precious Bible teaching was the hope that Jesus promised of the resurrection of the dead back to life on earth where they would live the life Jehovah God originally purposed – a life of peace, perfect health, and the hope of living forever. This promise gave her the hope of being reunited with her mother, who died when she was just 2 years old. That promise had always been comforting as she later lost her son Tim at the age of 15 and her father, her husband, her brother Richard, and her sister Theresa. This hope has also become cherished by most of those survived by her.

Loretta is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Terry and Willard Tanner of Bristol, CT; three sons and daughters-in-law: Alan & Karen Abaire of Bristol, CT; Larry & Sharon Abaire of Batavia, NY; and Randy & Mona Abaire of Watertown, CT; her grandchildren: Valerie and Wesley Tanner of Bristol, CT; Rick Abaire of Plainville, CT; Travis (Tania) Abaire of Bristol, CT; BobbiJo (Eric) Moody of Windham, CT; Katie Abaire of Batavia, NY; Randy Abaire Jr of Bristol, CT; Joseph Abaire of Watertown, CT; and three adopted grandchildren: Ricky Vanek, Christine Horning, and Heather Connor of FL. She also has six great grandchildren: Genna, Logan, and Nadia Abaire and Alyssa, Paul, and Jon Moody. Loretta is also survived by her brothers Robert, Leonard, and Phillip Lemay and several nieces and nephews which include three nieces that were especially dear to her: Cheryl Abair, and Susan and Jeanette Lemay. The family would like to express their sincerest thanks to all the staff at Sheriden Woods Health Care for the warm and loving care provided to Loretta during her residence with them.

A memorial talk will be held Saturday, June 17 at 1:00pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 197 Jerome Ave., Bristol, CT. Relatives and friends may call one hour prior to the talk. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Cong. of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 197 Jerome Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 or on-line at JW.org. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Abaire family or to share a memory of Loretta, please visit shakerfuneralhome.com.