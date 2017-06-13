Obituaries: Lorraine Clark

Clark, Lorraine (Campbell), 93, of Bristol, widow of Gordon J. Clark, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at her home. Born on June 14, 1923 in Reed Point, MT, she was the daughter of the late Leslie S. and Thelma (Rash) Campbell. Lorraine was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in WWII. She worked for the former Dorothy’s Boutique in Bristol for close to 20 years as the business manager before retiring in 1985. Lorraine was a very active member of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Forestville as well as a member of the Senior Fellowship at Asbury. She was a former member of the Eastern Star, Olivet Chapter #29 and through consolidation, became a member of the Easter Star, Frederica Chapter #110. Lorraine thoroughly enjoyed reading, baking, and taking care of her family and home. She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law Ken and Pam Clark of Bristol, CT and Jim and Mary Beth Clark of Northford, CT; a brother Leslie C. Campbell of Billings, MT, and a granddaughter Stephanie Clark. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 15 at 10am at Asbury United Methodist Church, 50 Church Ave, Bristol. Prior to the memorial service, there will be an Eastern Star ritual at 9:30 at the church. Burial will follow in West Cemetery in Bristol. There are no calling hours. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Book of Remembrance, c/o Asbury United Methodist Church, 50 Church Ave, Bristol, CT 06010. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

