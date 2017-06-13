Obituaries: Margaret J. Scott

Margaret J. (Jasinski) “Margi” Scott, 56, of Wolcott, died on Thursday (June 8, 2017) at her home. Margi was born in Bristol on March 8, 1961 and was the youngest of four daughters of the late Stanislas and Otolia (Stepczyk) Jasinski. She was raised and lived in Bristol where she graduated from Bristol Central High School. She then went on to nursing school at the St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing. She has worked as an operating nurse at Bristol Hospital for the past 35 years. Margi is survived by her three sisters: Marie Olcese and husband, Edward, of Thomaston, Lidia Jasinski of Bristol, and Elizabeth Carlson and husband, John, of Hill, NH; four nieces; and her partner, Raymond Rich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (June 26, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Margi’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

