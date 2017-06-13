Obituaries: Normand Rivard

Normand Rivard, 84, formerly of Terryville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut. Born on July 20, 1932 he was the son of the late Albani and Yvonne (Dumaine) Rivard. He attended St. Ann School, and later went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for New Departure Hyatt before retiring as a painter. He was a member of St. Ann Church in Bristol where he was the cantor for many years, a member of the Terryville Ambulance Corps and the Knights of Columbus. He later moved to Charlestown, RI where he resided for over 20 years and served in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. Normand is survived by eight children: Marc Rivard of Bristol, Michael Rivard of Florida, Diane Rivard of New Jersey, Donna Bailey of Bristol, Martin Rivard of Ellington, Doreen Corriveau of Plainville, David Rivard of Terryville, and Michelle Giblin of Bristol. He is survived by two brothers, Father Robert Rivard of Framingham, MA, and Charlie Rivard of Bristol; 17 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, George and Fernand Rivard, and a sister, Dolores Charpentier. The family would like to thank the critical care team at the HOCC for their wonderful care and to the supportive staff at the Jerome Home where he will be missed. Special thanks to his dear friends Ray, Ann, and Margaret of Rhode Island who took such great care of him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol on Saturday, June 17 at 10 AM . Burial, with military honors, will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday between 8 and 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the American Lung Association, 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108. Please visit Normands memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

