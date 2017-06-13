Obituaries: Shirley Atkinson Hogan

Shirley Atkinson Hogan, 80, of Bristol, former Terryville resident passed away peacefully in the early morning hrs. on Friday June 9, 2017 with her loved ones.

Shirley was born on June 6, 1937 in Lynchburg, SC she was the wife of the late Tom Hogan who passed away in 1999 and the daughter of the late William and Marie Atkinson. She attended Sherwood school in Lynchburg SC and graduated from Sumter business College with an Associate’s degree in business. She worked at several places including owning her own business teaching sewing which she loved dearly, retiring from United Way in Bristol. She raised 5 children and adored her grandkids, sewing and craftwork was a passion for years that was only second to Elvis Presley. She loved her second family at Countryside Manor in Bristol who took great care of her for the last few years.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Brenda, her loving husband Tom and her angel daughter Brenda Luther. She is survived by her two sisters Judy Lee and Diane Graham; her four sons, Russell Murdock and wife Wendy, James Murdock Jr and wife Gail, Gary Murdock and wife Terry, Mark Murdock and wife Louise; her son in law, Rob Luther; her grandchildren Katie, Stephen, Peter, Roy, Heather, Christina, Mae, Danielle, Jeremy and great grandchild Keith.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Wednesday June 14, 2017 from 9:00 to 11:00AM with a graveside memorial service to follow at Hillside Cemetery in Terryville.

In lieu of flowers please make donation in her name to Terryville Animal Rescue Foundation www.arfct.org. Online condolences may be made at www.scottfunerhomeinc.com