Obituaries: Victor Gilona

Gilona, Victor, 83, of Bristol, husband of Ingrid (Koehler) Gilona, passed away June 9, 2017 at Bristol Hospital. Born on August 26, 1933 in White Plains, NY, he was the son of the late Romano and Mary (Perone) Gilona. Victor was a U.S. Army veteran and also served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked for Wallace’s clothing store in White Plains, NY as a sales rep. and after a few years, he left Wallace’s and started work with Grand Union Supermarket where he worked for close to forty years as a manager and supervisor before retiring in 1998. Victor was an avid golfer and enjoyed turning wood, making beautiful vases and bowls. He was also an active parishioner of St. Joseph Church. Besides his wife Ingrid, Victor leaves three daughters Diane Morgan and her husband Jeff, Mary Ann Krupowies and her husband Stean, and Nancy Gilona and her significant other (love?) Steve Capirchio, all of Bristol, CT; his sister Theresa Lingardo of White Plains, NY; seven grandchildren Joseph, Kristin, Jillian, Lauren, Casey, Robert, and Samantha; two great grandchildren Isabella and Brayden, and a niece and a nephew. Services for Victor will be at the convenience of the family. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends my leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

