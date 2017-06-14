Manross registering children for summer reading

On Monday, June 19, Manross Library will begin registering children for the Summer Reading Program entitled “Build a Better World.”

Don’t miss the popular Annual Pet Parade on June 23. Other events include story times, movies, lunch bunch Nutmeg discussion group, BINGO, stuffed animal sleepover, family game night, the Sciencetellers and other events.

To register and sign up for programs, visit the Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville.

For more information, call (860)584-7790.

All events are free.