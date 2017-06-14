Miscellaneous listings, starting June 6

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

OTHER

TUNXIS DRAWING III ART EVENT. Held by Tunxis Community College and the West Hartford Art League. 1 to 4 p.m. West Hartford Art League’s Clubhouse Gallery, 37 Buena Vista Rd., West Hartford.

PLAINVILLE

‘PASSPORT ON WHEELS.’ 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come to the library to apply for or renew your existing passport. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1446.

BRISTOL

BRISTOL NAACP 3 ON 3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT. 11 a.m. Men and women ages 18-plus are invited to compete for a championship trophy in a benefit for the youth chapter of the Bristol NAACP to provide a college scholarship that will be awarded to a high achieving college bound local student. No limit to the number of teams. $20 per player. Admission to watch is $5 per adult and $2 for children under 12. Register. (860) 202-9965, (860) 881-6276. Facebook.com/BristolCTNAACP

SOUTHINGTON

BRADLEY MOUNTAIN FARM OPEN FARM DAY. 12 to 5 p.m. Meet the herd of goats and visit a working farm. Make your own goat milk beer soap for Father’s Day. Bradley Mountain Farm, 537 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Southington (860) 385-GOAT.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

BRISTOL

OM NIGHT AT THE BRISTOL BLUES. 7 p.m. Older Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center is sponsoring a Bristol Blues game. Club members will sing the national anthem. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will benefit the club. Muzzy Field, Bristol. Tickets will available through OM members or at the stadium.

‘LA LA LAND.’ 1 p.m. Film with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Register. (860) 584-7790.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

SOUTHINGTON

‘THE HISTORY OF BALL ROOM DANCING.’ 2 p.m. With Valerie Bubon and Don Antonio of Meriden. First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 628-8121, (860) 621-3024.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

BRISTOL

SINGLES 50S, 60S, 70S DANCE. Held by Social Connections. Oldies. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress casual. Door prizes. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Social Connection. Collinsville Trail, Main Street, Collinsville. Walk along the river. After, enjoy lunch nearby. No charge for the walk. (860) 582-8229.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

BRISTOL

18TH ANNUAL REV. ROBERT J. LYSZ MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. Benefit for St. Matthew School. 11 a.m., registration and lunch. 12:30 p.m., shotgun start-scramble format. 5 p.m., dinner/ reception/ raffle. Chippanee Country Club, Marsh Road, Bristol. $150 per golfer. $50 dinner only. Make checks payable to St. Matthew School Advancement. St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville, CT 06010. StMatthewGolf@gmail.com, (860) 690-7975.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

BRISTOL

THE 17TH ANNUAL HEATHER BAILEY/ REED AND STEFANOW OPEN. 1 p.m. All proceeds of golf tournament to benefit the Heather Bailey Memorial Scholarship Fund. Entry fee includes 18 holes with a cart, Closest to Pin contests, Long Drive, dinner buffet. Simsbury Farms Golf Course, 100 Old Farms Rd., Simsbury. $130 a person. All fees must be paid by Sept. 2. No exceptions please. Make checks payable to HBMSF, P.O. Box 9008, Bristol, CT 06011-9008. (860) 585-5157.

NOW thru JUNE 17

BRISTOL

ZORBA 2017 GREEK FESTIVAL. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live Greek music and dancing on Friday and Saturday. Food. Pastry. Jewelry. Imports. $3 raffle tickets. Drinks. Ouzo. Souvlaki. Saint Demetrious Greek Orthodox Church, 31 Brightwood Rd., Bristol. 9860) 583-3476. SaintDemetriosBristol.org. StDemetriosBristolUSA@hotmail.com

NOW thru JULY 30

BRISTOL

EXHIBIT FEATURING THE PAINTINGS BY JUAN ANDREU. Opening reception on June 16, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Andreu is the master carver for the New England Carousel Museum. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Admission to the exhibit and opening reception included in general admission.

NOW thru JUNE 29

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY JANE M. WHITE OF SOUTHINGTON. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.