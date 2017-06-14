Obituaries: George E. Simpson

George E. Simpson, 87 of Bristol, life-long Mets fan, had his last at-bat, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Son of the late Grace and Clinton Simpson, he was married for 65 years to his wife Dorothy (Moris) Simpson who died in February. He was father to six children, Gary Simpson & wife Barbara, Kevin Simpson, Mark Simpson & wife Sandee, Liane Walker & husband Nathaniel, Darcy Sepa & husband Jamie, and George Simpson & wife Laurel, grandchildren Heather McDonald, Gary, Forrest & Jessica Simpson, Ethan, Aidan & Cullen Sepa and several great grandchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Clinton “Al” Simpson.

George grew up in Bristol, graduating from Bristol High School in 1948. His yearbook motto was “silence offers high rewards” and he remained a man of few words. When he was vocal it was usually with a joke or quip that showed his quick wit. He kept his wonderful sense of humor right up to the end making jokes to the staff in his last visit to the emergency room.

He served in the 211th AAA Battalion of the CT Nat’l Guard. He retired from New Departure in Bristol and often took on odd jobs to finance family vacations. He volunteered for maintenance projects or to help cook dinners at Zbikowski Post #2, where he was a member, and the DAV. A self- taught, general fixer-upper and mechanic, he was the kind of person friends and family could count on for help, his bucket of tools left by the back door ready to load in the car.

He had many adventures with his wife Dot, companion of 65 years, traveling to the Vegas, the Maine coast, Alaska and New Orleans where his love of Dixie Land Jazz could be indulged. He liked crosswords, baseball hats, sharp Italian cheese, British comedies on PBS, and playing the horses – just making this year’s Kentucky Derby. He loved visits with his children and grandchildren. He was best at teaching simple things like hunting for worms by flashlight, skipping rocks or how to row a boat. He tended to do things, one base at a time, without complaint or fanfare.

His major passion was baseball. From neighborhood games in his childhood to a short stint with the NY Giants minor league in FL. He joined the Colonial League with the Bristol Owls and was the first Bristol native to pitch a game in organized baseball in Bristol. Later years he played softball and then…more softball. When bad knees forced him to stop his cronies threw him a retirement party. His love of the game was his constant. Bases are loaded George, time to slide into home.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT prior to the service on Friday (June 16, 2017) between 10:30 and 11:30 AM. Funeral services for George will be celebrated 11:30 AM. Burial will follow with a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Please visit George’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com