Performance listings, starting June 16

JUNE 20-25

OTHER

‘FUN HOUSE.’ Musical. Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 8 p.m. Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets start at $25.50. Bushnell.org. (80) 987-5900.

JUNE 22-24

SOUTHINGTON

‘LEADING LADIES.’ Performed by Southington Community Theatre. 7:30 p.m. DePaolo Middle School, 385 Pleasant St., Southington. $15 for children under 18 and seniors 65 and older. $20 for adults. Tickets at Just For You, 979 Meriden-Waterbury Rd., Plantsville, The Music Shop, 405 Queen St., Southington, Domino’s 200 Main St., Southington and at the door. Also online, brownpapertickets.com/event/2945668. www.SouthingtonCommunityTheatre.org, southingtoncommunitytheatre@gmail.com. (860) 833-7160.

NOW thru JUNE 17

OTHER

‘JULIUS CAESAR.’ Performed by A Hole In the Wall Theatre. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. A Hole in the Wall, 116 Main St., New Britain. $20, general admission. $15 for students with ID and seniors. (860) 229-3049. hitw.org.