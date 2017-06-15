All about the trials and tribulations of SWAN Day CT

A new documentary short by Sarah E. DiMeo, to be completed in the summer of 2017, is celebrating women and their contributions to art.

“SWAN” is the story of the 10th annual SWAN Day CT, which is part of a global movement created by Martha Richards of WomenArts.org.

SWAN Day CT is Connecticut’s installment of the nation event. Every March, it is spearheaded by Bristol native and musician Jennifer Hill, a.k.a. Murderous Chanteuse.

SWAN stands for Support Women Artists Now, and Jennifer’s show is an evening of female fronted bands, female visual artists, burlesque dancers, trapeze artists, makeup artists and every art form in between.

SWAN Day CT has not been without its share of controversy, explained a press release from DiMeo. In a decade of putting on the event, the release said, “Jennifer Hill has been faced with venue owners who have mocked the ‘all woman’ show, breached contracts, locked up monitors and various stage equipment that had been promised, as an attempt to sabotage the show. She has been faced with venues that were revealed to not be up to fire codes. She has been threatened with lawsuits created by venue owners, based on false claims. She has even been threatened by a mayor of one town to be arrested because that mayor deemed the show ‘inappropriate’ due to the burlesque portion. But Jennifer Hill has never backed down in the face of trouble, and she has never given into an unfair demand. Every year, for 10 years straight, she has executed the art and music show of the year.”

“SWAN,” the new documentary, is a glimpse back on SWAN Day CT years past, and a celebration of the 10th year, “amid our current political and cultural climate in the year 2017.” Sarah E. DiMeo has made two previous documentaries, “SWAN Day CT” (2010) and “SWAN Day CT: The 5th Year” (2012), which captured firsthand the beauty and celebration of SWAN Day CT, as well as some of the controversy and the hard blows.

Supporters of “SWAN” can contribute to the film and follow the journey at www.seedandspark.com/fund/swan

For more information, contact director/producer Sarah E. DiMeo at (860) 922-9589 or hellsbellsproductions@yahoo.com; or producer Melissa Torriero at (860) 670-5277 or mtorriero@hotmail.com.

For more information on SWAN Day CT, visit www.facebook.com/SWANDAYCT

For more information on the international SWAN Day, visit www.womenarts.org