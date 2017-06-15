Teen girls can learn independent living skills

Bristol Youth Services is offering “Skills to Pay the Bills,” a 10 session independent living skills group for female teens ages 14 to 18 years old.

The group will participate in activities and field trips geared toward developing future goals, planning and understanding money, budgeting, and savings, apartment hunting, healthy relationships, physical fitness and more.

The groups will be held this summer on Wednesdays and some Thursdays starting Wednesday, June 28.

The group runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bristol Youth Services, 51 High St.

This is a free program.

Transportation is provided.

For registration or more information, call Alyson Phelan or Stephen Bynum at (860)314-4690.