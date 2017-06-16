CT Lottery, Foxwoods team up on new scratch ticket

Foxwoods Resort Casino and the Connecticut Lottery announced they have entered a partnership to launch the Foxwoods High Roller scratch ticket. The cross-promotional agreement marks the first time the Connecticut Lottery has partnered with a casino in the state, and will provide lottery players and Foxwoods’ guests with even more ways to win.

The Foxwoods High Roller scratch ticket is available at multiple locations on property at Foxwoods (including Grand Effects, Outpost and Winners) as well as 2,900 CT Lottery retailers throughout the state. The lottery scratch ticket features uxury prizes only available through the Foxwoods High Roller ticket including $125,000 top prizes, VIP overnight stays at Foxwoods and more.

The Foxwoods High Roller scratch ticket provides 25 chances to win, in honor of the property’s 25th Anniversary. Players simply need to match any of their numbers to the winning numbers to receive the prize shown. Ticket bonus symbols and multipliers include a money bag to instantly win $50, a dollar sign to win double the prize shown and 5X or 10X symbols to win 5 or 10 times the prize shown, respectively. There is also an added bonus play option, which provides the chance to win all 25 prizes listed if the “win all” symbol is revealed.

However, players that don’t reveal a prize won’t walk away empty handed, as every non-winning ticket will be a winner at Foxwoods. Guests will soon be able to redeem their non-winning Foxwoods High Roller scratch ticket on property to receive an exclusive offer, which will include select discounts and prizes.

Including 25 Second Chance Drawings, players can enter non-winning Foxwoods High Roller tickets for a chance to win the “Wonder of It All” Weekend Experience. It includes a complimentary two-night stay at a Foxwoods designated hotel for the player and guest, round-trip limousine service, a $2,000 check from the CT Lottery and a $1,000 Foxwoods Gift Card to be used during the player’s stay for non-gaming purchases, including food and beverage, spa and entertainment.

For more information on the Foxwoods High Roller scratch ticket, visit https://www.foxwoods.com/lottery.