Fire report for June 16

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.
June 2
Hartford Dispensary, 1098 Farmington Ave., lock-out.
45 North Main St., malicious, mischievous false call, other.
Stop & Shop, 597 Farmington Ave., lock-out.
176 Beths Ave., smoke or odor removal.
June 3
Boy & Girls Club, 255 West St., smoke detector activation, no fire.
428 Witches Rock Rd., carbon monoxide incident.
June 4
13 Mare Rd., building fire.
Pine Street and Emmett Street, smoke scare, odor of smoke.
June 5
47 Talmadge St., carbon monoxide incident.
45 Nicholas Dr., smoke detector activation, no fire.
Lake Avenue and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.
209 Middle St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.
Riverside Avenue and North Main Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.
40 Eugene Ave., smoke scare, odor of smoke.
Walmart, 1400 Farmington Ave., lock-out.
55 Rollinson Rd., lock-out.
Stop & Shop, 747 Pine St., lock-out.
June 6
345 Woodland St., power line down.
127 Lake Ave., combustible/flammable gas/liquid condition, other.
City yard, 1 Vincent P. Kelly Rd., power line down.
Ray’s Carstar, 137 Terryville Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Peacedale St. and Baldwin Dr., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
June 7
489 Wolcott St., lock-out.
24 Kenney St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
Mix Street and Farmington Avenue, motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Cross Street and Lake Ave., unauthorized burning.
192 North St., biological hazard, confirmed or suspected.
Stevens St. and Jerome Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
June 8
Edgewood School, 345 Mix St., smoke detector activation, no fire.
625 North Main St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.