In epic battle, Holy Cross tops St. Paul for state crown

“I told them yesterday ‘you play your best game. That’s all you can do,’” said Hovhanessian. “You’re not going to win the game with zero runs. I don’t care how many innings you play, you end up with zero at the end of the game, you’re not going to win. No one’s ever done it yet. It’s a miracle no one’s ever done.” WEST HAVEN – The St. Paul Catholic softball team knew it was in for an epic challenge against Naugatuck Valley League rival Holy Cross in the finals of the Class S championship on Friday, June 9.

The contest pitted the Falcons against a familiar foe in the form of All-State pitcher, senior Sarah Lawton, and the chucker was on top of her game from the opening pitch.

Lawton picked up 13 strikeouts while teammate Jenna Mowad went 2-for-2, including the go-ahead home run in the second inning of play, as the second ranked Crusaders won its third straight Class S championship, defeating No. 9 St. Paul Catholic 4-0 from the Frank Biondi Softball Field from the campus of West Haven High School.

Holy Cross ended the season at 26-2 while the Falcons, getting to the championship game for the first time ever in program history, did well by finishing the year with an outstanding 21-6 ledger.

The Falcons completed its season against one of the best pitchers in the state, held to just three hits overall while Mowad – the MVP of the Class S championship game – ramped up two hits, two RBI, and was hit by a pitch to pace Holy Cross.

“The last couple weeks, you know, we were playing some great teams,” said St. Paul Catholic coach Gary Hovhanessian. “Coventry, the battle we had with them. [The] East Granby winner up there. That was a team with one loss. We played well against them. You’re playing the best [and] to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.”

“She [Lawton] is the best right now in Class S.”

Lindsey O’Bright, Abby Poirot, and Brigid Johndrow all singled to get on board for the Falcons but the squad managed to put only one runner in scoring position all game long.

St. Paul Catholic’s Jenessa Gonzalez earned a walk early in the game, getting stranded on third base, as Lawton collected eight strikeouts over the first three innings of play – setting the tone of the contest.

Alessandra Milardo finished her scholastic career in the circle for the Falcons allowing nine hits that helped produce the four runs, but never showed any signs of quit.

She battled throughout, struck out three and walked just one in a very good effort to close out the campaign.

Lawton also generated two hits and two RBI as the Crusaders struck for three second inning runs to seize control of the showdown.

The Holy Cross pitcher was on top her game in the first, striking out the side although Gonzalez snuck out a base-on-balls, eventually stole second, and reached third via error.

But when O’Bright was fanned, Gonzalez never made it home and the Crusaders came up to bat in the 0-0 affair.

And then Cross tried to mount a scoring drive with one out gone in the bottom of the first frame.

Allie Brown dropped in a beautiful infield bunt and when Lawton followed with a single to center, two runners were on.

From there, Alex Lombardo grounded out. To end the tilt, the Falcons’ Jessica Persechino chased down a short pop-fly to left field – making a tough catch – as the teams went into the second inning scoreless.

Lawton stayed in the groove, fanning all three batters she faced, and when the Crusaders got up to bat, the squad put a few runs on the scoreboard.

With one gone in the frame, Mowad drilled a 2-1 pitch to deep centerfield – just clearing the fence – as the Crusaders took a 1-0 edge in the affair.

Aubrey DeFeo then sliced out a single to left and when Gabby Goldman bunted, Milardo couldn’t cleanly field the ball as two runners were on.

Hannah Brown then grounded out, advancing the runners into scoring position, and when Allie Brown drew a base-on-balls – the bases were loaded up with two outs.

Lawton followed by dropping in a base hit to right, scoring two runs, but when Allie Brown tried advancing from third to home, she was tagged out by O’Bright at the plate to close the inning but Cross was leading 3-0 through two.

Lawton faced just one above the minimum through three innings, col-