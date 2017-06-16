Sports

Next season’s football schedule released

 • 0 Comments

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

The 2017 scholastic football schedules are out and there’s a striking similarity between the two public school’s slates.

In fact, the only Muzzy Field game to be found on either Bristol Central or Bristol Eastern’s schedule, for the first time ever, will just be the showdown on Thanksgiving (originally, the CIAC website had the Turkey Day game slated to be played from Alumni Field from the campus of Bristol Eastern high school. Now, that would have been something…).

St. Paul Catholic also has a full inventory, if you will, of Naugatuck Valley League games come the fall as well, including two Saturday showdowns.

But the only thing that changed for the Falcons was the location of the contests, not the opponents.

On the Rams’ front, Hartford Public is back on the 2017 schedule while newcomer Capital Prep/Achievement pops on the radar for the first time ever.

South Windsor is out as well as Farmington, giving the Rams new opponents to tackle.

Edwin O. Smith was also dropped while East Catholic joined the Bristol Central slate of opponents.

Unfortunately, Windsor and Middletown are still onboard so the Rams must be prepared for those two tough opponents once again.

On the scrimmage front, Waterbury Career Academy, Farmington, and Lewis Mills – perhaps a future NVL squad – will all challenge the Rams before the season commences.

For Eastern, Windsor is out – and that’s a huge deal.

Hartford Public and Manchester return to the fray while South Windsor is no longer on the schedule.

The challenge against Newington to end September is on a Thursday, giving the Lancers two games that day this coming season.

St. Paul Catholic’s final game in October will be a home challenge against Woodland on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.

Once again, Oxford will challenge the Falcons the day before Thanksgiving to close out the year.

Here’s how the schedules work out for all three scholastic squads in town for the 2017 campaign:

 

Bristol Central 2017 Football Schedule

Date                        Opponent                              Location                                                Time

Saturday, Sept. 9   Hartford Public    at H. Public high school      1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15     Windsor                 BC Turf Field                        6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22     Wethersfield          BC Turf Field                        6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29     Maloney                 at Falcon Field                      6:30

Friday, Oct. 6        Middletown                           at Middletown high school 6:30

Friday, Oct. 20      Newington                             BC Turf Field                        6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27      Capital/Achieve    BC Turf Field                        6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3       Platt                        at Falcon Field                      6:30

Friday, Nov. 10     East Catholic         BC Turf Field                        6 p.m.

Thanksgiving         Bristol Eastern      at Alumni Field, BE              10:30

 

Bristol Eastern 2017 Football Schedule:

Date                        Opponent                              Location                                                Time

Friday, Sept. 8       E.O. Smith                             Alumni Field Turf                 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15     Middletown                           at Middletown high school 6:30

Friday, Sept. 22     Maloney                 at Falcon Field                      6:30

Friday, Sept. 28     Newington                             Alumni Field Turf                 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6        Farmington                           Alumni Field Turf                 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20      Platt                        at Falcon Field                      6:30

Saturday, Oct. 28  Hartford Public    at H. Public High School     1 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3       Wethersfield          Alumni Field Turf                 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10     Manchester           at Manchester high school 6:30

Thanksgiving         Bristol Central      at Muzzy Field, Bristol                        10:30

 

St. Paul Catholic 2017 Football Schedule:

Date                        Opponent                              Location                                                Time

Friday, Sept. 8       Sacred Heart         at Municipal Stadium                          7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16 Holy Cross                            at Holy Cross high school   1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22     Watertown                            from St. Paul Catholic HS   7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29     Derby                     at Shelton high school                         7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6        Torrington                             from St. Paul Catholic HS   7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13      Ansonia                  at Nolan Field, Ansonia       7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28  Woodland                              from St. Paul Catholic HS   1 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3       Seymour                                from St. Paul Catholic HS   7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10     Wilby                      at Municipal Stadium                          7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 22            Oxford                   from St. Paul Catholic HS   6 p.m.

Leave a Reply