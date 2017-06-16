Next season’s football schedule released

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

The 2017 scholastic football schedules are out and there’s a striking similarity between the two public school’s slates.

In fact, the only Muzzy Field game to be found on either Bristol Central or Bristol Eastern’s schedule, for the first time ever, will just be the showdown on Thanksgiving (originally, the CIAC website had the Turkey Day game slated to be played from Alumni Field from the campus of Bristol Eastern high school. Now, that would have been something…).

St. Paul Catholic also has a full inventory, if you will, of Naugatuck Valley League games come the fall as well, including two Saturday showdowns.

But the only thing that changed for the Falcons was the location of the contests, not the opponents.

On the Rams’ front, Hartford Public is back on the 2017 schedule while newcomer Capital Prep/Achievement pops on the radar for the first time ever.

South Windsor is out as well as Farmington, giving the Rams new opponents to tackle.

Edwin O. Smith was also dropped while East Catholic joined the Bristol Central slate of opponents.

Unfortunately, Windsor and Middletown are still onboard so the Rams must be prepared for those two tough opponents once again.

On the scrimmage front, Waterbury Career Academy, Farmington, and Lewis Mills – perhaps a future NVL squad – will all challenge the Rams before the season commences.

For Eastern, Windsor is out – and that’s a huge deal.

Hartford Public and Manchester return to the fray while South Windsor is no longer on the schedule.

The challenge against Newington to end September is on a Thursday, giving the Lancers two games that day this coming season.

St. Paul Catholic’s final game in October will be a home challenge against Woodland on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.

Once again, Oxford will challenge the Falcons the day before Thanksgiving to close out the year.

Here’s how the schedules work out for all three scholastic squads in town for the 2017 campaign:

Bristol Central 2017 Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time

Saturday, Sept. 9 Hartford Public at H. Public high school 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15 Windsor BC Turf Field 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22 Wethersfield BC Turf Field 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29 Maloney at Falcon Field 6:30

Friday, Oct. 6 Middletown at Middletown high school 6:30

Friday, Oct. 20 Newington BC Turf Field 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27 Capital/Achieve BC Turf Field 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3 Platt at Falcon Field 6:30

Friday, Nov. 10 East Catholic BC Turf Field 6 p.m.

Thanksgiving Bristol Eastern at Alumni Field, BE 10:30

Bristol Eastern 2017 Football Schedule:

Date Opponent Location Time

Friday, Sept. 8 E.O. Smith Alumni Field Turf 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15 Middletown at Middletown high school 6:30

Friday, Sept. 22 Maloney at Falcon Field 6:30

Friday, Sept. 28 Newington Alumni Field Turf 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 Farmington Alumni Field Turf 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20 Platt at Falcon Field 6:30

Saturday, Oct. 28 Hartford Public at H. Public High School 1 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3 Wethersfield Alumni Field Turf 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10 Manchester at Manchester high school 6:30

Thanksgiving Bristol Central at Muzzy Field, Bristol 10:30

St. Paul Catholic 2017 Football Schedule:

Date Opponent Location Time

Friday, Sept. 8 Sacred Heart at Municipal Stadium 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16 Holy Cross at Holy Cross high school 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22 Watertown from St. Paul Catholic HS 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29 Derby at Shelton high school 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 Torrington from St. Paul Catholic HS 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13 Ansonia at Nolan Field, Ansonia 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 Woodland from St. Paul Catholic HS 1 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3 Seymour from St. Paul Catholic HS 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10 Wilby at Municipal Stadium 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 Oxford from St. Paul Catholic HS 6 p.m.