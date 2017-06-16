Obituaries: Belinda Ellen May

Belinda “Bindy” Ellen May, 67, of Plainville, Connecticut, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness at UConn Medical, Farmington on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Bindy was born in Bristol on July 17, 1949 to Charles May and Eleanor Sodergren Bradley May.

A graduate of Plainville High School, Class of 1967, Belinda was employed by the State of Connecticut, Department of Social Services and retired as a senior supervisor after 35 years of service.

She leaves a granddaughter Toni Penta of Plainville; her brother William May and his wife June of Bristol; her sisters Eleanor Bradley Anthony and her husband John of Miami, Florida; Judith Bradley Tessman and her husband Gerald of Bristol; and Lynn May Saia of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Jason, her brother John Bradley and her sisters Mary Bradley Maerz and Mavis Bradley St. Pierre. She also leaves numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Funeral services will be private with final interment held at the convenience of the family. The family wishes to thank the medical staff at UConn Medical for its compassionate and loving care of Belinda during her illness. The family also thanks everyone who took the time to visit, to send get-well wishes, telephone calls and text-messages and especially for your prayers.

God Bless.