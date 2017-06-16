Police blotter for June 16

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Alex Railford, 25, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested June 2 and charged with first degree criminal trespass and second degree breach of peace.
- Elanda Crelan, 18, of no certain address, Hartford, was arrested June 2 and charged with two counts of violation of protective order, two counts of first degree criminal trespass, and criminal violation of protective order.
- Aldo S. Morelli, 51, of 12 Beudry Lane, Bloomfield, was arrested June 2 and charged with fourth degree assault on a victim under 16 years old and illegal sexual contact with a victim under age 16.
- Anthony Martinez, 48, of 22 Maurice St., Bristol, was arrested June 2 and charged with operation while under the influence, evading responsibility through injury/property damage and following too close.
- Jeffrey P. Ferraro, 57, of 648 Wolcott Rd., Bristol, was arrested June 2 and charged with second degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, and second degree breach of peace.
- Aaron Travers, 47, of 126 New Britain Ave., Plainville, was arrested June 2 and charged with violation of protective order.
- Stephen Minacci, 30, of 10 Dudley St., Bristol, was arrested June 3 and charged with operation while under the influence, operation of a motor vehicle with a handheld telephone or an electronic device and failure to drive right.
- Raymond R. White, 36, of 38 Lakeview Rd., Terryville, was arrested June 3 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- William L. Doolittle, 55, of 1020 Jerome Ave., Bristol, was arrested June 3 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Albert J. Landrette, 34, of 74 Broderick Rd., Bristol, was arrested June 3 and charged with third degree larceny.
- Eric R. Redman, 29, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested June 3 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Devin J. Braziel, 22, of 90 Debbie Lane, Naugatuck, was arrested June 3 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.
- Terri Szubka, 46, of 210 Morningside Dr., Bristol, was arrested June 4 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Joseph Soucy, 43, of 51-53 Amity St., Hartford, was arrested June 4 and charged with and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Jeffrey A. Granger, 51, of 31 Kenney St., Bristol, was arrested June 4 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Amanda Morin, 27, of 25 Eagle St., Terryville, was arrested June 5 and charged with second degree larceny.
- Maria Rodriguez, 45, of 69 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested June 5 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Amalia Reyes, 26, of 420 King St., Apt. C1, Bristol, was arrested June 5 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Shane R. Levesque, 32, of 19 Beckwith Dr., Plainville, was arrested June 6 and charged with three counts of failure to respond to infraction.
- Sherri Woodin, 46, of no certain address, was arrested June 6 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Thomas Provenzano, 50, of 54 Sigourney St., Bristol, was arrested June 6 and charged with operation while under the influence, traveling unreasonable fast, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and misuse of plate.
- Nancy Santana, 41, of 44 Adna Rd., Bristol, was arrested June 6 and charged with fifth degree larceny.
- Jose Torres, 36, of 22 Quaker Lane, Bristol, was arrested June 6 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage, disobeying order of officer, unsafe movements of a stopped car, and no passing zone.
- Jesse M. Belanger, 35, of 24 Beckwith Dr., Plainville, was arrested June 6 and charged with operation while under the influence and unsafe movements of a stopped car.
- Candace A. Harwood, 51, of 160 Lake Ave., Bristol, was arrested June 7 and charged with operation while under the influence, no insurance and failure to drive in proper lane.
- Shelly A. Dandrea, 32, of 164 Deerfield Ave., Waterbury, was arrested June 7 and charged with violation of protective order and first degree criminal trespass.
- Robert J. Davenport, 55, of 24 Wooding St., Bristol, was arrested June 7 and charged with evading responsibility through physical injury/property damage, operation while registered license suspended/revoked, and following too close.
- Joseph A. Brutcher, 49, of 485 Birch St., Bristol, was arrested June 7 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Chris J. Goldberg, 40, of 147 Martin Rd., Bristol, was arrested June 7 and charged with third degree assault, second degree threatening, and second degree breach of peace.
- Jose Reyes, 23, of 398 Park St., Bristol, was arrested June 8 and charged with second degree breach of peace, interfering with an officer, third degree assault, second degree strangulation, interfering with a 911 call, and sixth degree larceny.
- Brittanie A. Guerrero, 24, of 114 Judd St., Bristol, was arrested June 8 and charged with disorderly conduct and second degree threatening.
- Joel Casiano, 29, of 119 Lambert Ave., Meriden, was arrested June 8 and charged with criminal violation of protective order and second degree harassment.
- Marlene D. Shepard, 47, of 516 Farmington Ave., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested June 8 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree criminal trespass, and littering.
- Keith R. Beltran, 23, of 242 Mines Rd., Bristol, was arrested June 8 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage, operating a motor vehicle without a license, no insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, and making an improper turn.
- Kathryn C. Zovich, 52, of 48 Claire St., Bristol, was arrested June 8 and charged with operation while under the influence, restricted turns fail signal and distracted driving.