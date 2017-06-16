Road closure expected for auto show this Saturday

North Main Street will be closed on Saturday during the 8th Annual Team Bristol Bill Englert Auto Show.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, North Main Street will be closed from Route 6 south to Center Street starting at 1 p.m. As the car show will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., drivers traveling the area are advised to use caution and can expect some minor traffic delays, the release said.

Parking will not be allowed on North Main Street between Route 6 and Center Street from noon to 8 p.m., and temporary “no parking” signs will be posted that morning, the release said. Officers will enforce the parking restriction starting at noon, and any vehicles in violation of the restriction will be towed, the release said. All tow costs will be at the vehicle owner’s expense, the release said.