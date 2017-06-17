Tax bills to be mailed June 30

City Tax Collector, Teresa Babon, announced that tax bills on the Grand List of Oct. 1, 2016 will be mailed on June 30, 2017.

The current mill rate is 36.03 per $1,000 of assessment on real estate and business personal property. The mill rate on motor vehicles is capped at 32.00 per Connecticut State Statute.

Real Estate and Personal Property bills over $100 are payable in two installments. The first payment is due July 1, 2017 and is payable by Aug. 1, 2017 without interest. The second payment will be due Jan. 1, 2018 and is payable by Feb. 1, 2018 without interest. All motor vehicle bills are due in one installment payable by Aug. 1, 2017. Delinquent payments are subject to an interest charge of 1.5 percent per month starting with the July 1, due date. The minimum calculated interest charge is $2.

For essential information regarding municipal taxes and to keep up with important deadlines, please follow our page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bristolcttaxoffice.

Receiving a tax bill from the wrong town or failure to receive a bill for any reason will not invalidate the tax and/or the interest penalty.

Questions regarding assessments or exemptions should be directed to the Assessor’s Office at (860)584-6240.

Any unpaid motor vehicle tax bill older than six months will be in jeopardy of being booted. If booted, an additional $175 fee will be applied.

The Tax Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

To avoid long lines, mail payments to the Tax Collector’s Office, P.O. Box 1040, Bristol, CT 06011-1040. The entire three-part bill and a self-addressed stamped envelope must accompany the payment if a receipt is desired through the US Postal Service.