Bees round-up for June 19

In 140 Characters or Less: Mike Lee tosses 7 innings allowing 2 runs, but Blue Crabs hold on for a series win over the Bees, 2-1 the final score #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: The Blue Crabs were holding on to a 1-0 lead after 3 full innings, and Brian Grening would come back out to pitch in the 4th. After hitting Craig Maddox with a pitch, he would then proceed to retire 14 consecutive batters, leaving the Bees hitless until Yusuke Kajimoto hit a single in the 8th inning. The Bees would end up scoring a run in the 8th but the Blue Crabs would hold on for a 2-1 win.

Pitchers of Record: W: Brian Grening (5-1) | L: Mike Lee (1-5) | SV: Cody Eppley (16)

Player(s) of the Game: Brian Grening (Southern Maryland) – 7 2/3 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 4 K | Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 1-4, RBI

Bees Buzz: Mike Lee recorded the 700th strikeout of his professional career in the top of the 1st inning by striking out Edwin Garcia…Today’s game was Mike Lee’s longest outing of the season (7 innings)…New Britain ended their 7 game road trip with a 4-3 record…Jordan Hinshaw has recorded a hit in 9 consecutive games, which is a new season high for the New Britain Bees…Brandon Shimo has allowed 1 earned run or less in his last 6 outings…New Britain’s streak of scoring first has been snapped at 8 games…Craig Maddox has reached base safely in 10 consecutive games…The Bees have been officially eliminated from playoff contention in the first half…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 196, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 219, including postseason.

In 140 Characters or Less: Crouse homers twice, tallies 5 RBI, Jarvis gets 1st ALPB win in 9-3 victory over Blue Crabs, rubber match tomorrow #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: Michael Crouse came to bat in the top of the 3rd inning with Craig Maddox on second base, and the Bees holding a 3-1 lead. Crouse would hit his first home run of the game to notch his first 2 RBI, giving New Britain a 5-1 lead. The home run would officially go down as the game winning hit in the contest, eventually reaching the 9-3 final.

Pitchers of Record: W: Jason Jarvis (1-3) | L: Drew Hayes (2-2)

Player(s) of the Game: Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 2-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI | Michael Snyder (Southern Maryland) – 2-4, 2B, RBI

Bees Buzz: Tonight’s game was Michael Crouse’s first multi-home run game in his Atlantic League career…Crouse had 5 RBI in the game, the first 5 RBI performance by any Bees player this season. The last time a Bees player had 5 RBI in a single game was Jake McGuiggan on August 28th last season against Somerset…The last time Crouse had 5 RBI in a game was on July 31st of last season against Southern Maryland…New Britain has won 5 of their last 8 games…Tonight’s win ended a 6 game winning streak for the Blue Crabs…The Bees have scored in multiple innings in 9 of their last 10 games…Stan Cliburn is now 8 wins away from 100 total wins as Bees manager…With 1 inning of relief in today’s game, Mike Hepple is now 1 1/3 innings away from 200 innings pitched in his professional career…New Britain has scored in the 1st inning in 8 consecutive games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 195, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 218, including postseason.

In 140 Characters or Less: Griffin plates 2 runs, but the Blue Crabs take series opener 3-2 after the game was called in the 7th due to rain #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: The score was tied at 2, and Brian Bistagne came to bat for Southern Maryland in the bottom of the 6th inning with runners on the corners. With the rain lurking on the horizon, he would break the stalemate with a single to right field, bringing home a run and giving the Blue Crabs the 3-2 lead. It would prove to be the game winning hit in the rain-shortened contest.

Pitchers of Record: W: Daryl Thompson (5-3) | L: Kyle Simon (3-4)

Bees Buzz: This game was the first game for the Bees to have a rain delay this season, and the first game to be called due to rain on the road since June of last season in Somerset…Not a single player from either team in tonight’s game drew a walk…Jordan Hinshaw has recorded a hit in 7 consecutive games…Yusuke Kajimoto’s on base streak has been snapped at 10 games…With 2 strikeouts tonight, Kyle Simon is now 10 strikeouts away from 300 in his professional career…Tonight’s game was Jonathan Griffin’s 4th multi-RBI game of the season. 3 of them have come in the month of June…The Bees have scored first in 7 consecutive games…Kyle Simon allowed 12 hits in his 5 1/3 innings of work, which ties the season high for most hits allowed by a Bees pitcher in a game…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 194, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 217, including postseason.