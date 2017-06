Weekly art projects are being offered by Bristol Parks and Recreation.The program is run by a professional art instructor. Choose from ceramics, digital art, jewelry, Pinterest projects, or paint night. Adult Art classes run for seven weeks throughout the summer for only $70. Check out the weekly art schedules and sign-up at https://www.bristolrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=28808!

