Fashions captured in watercolors Thursday

Bristol’s The Studio and The Bristol Historical Society will showcase the latest collection of their artists’ watercolors that were inspired by fashion through the ages.

The Country Store inside of the BHS will be displaying vintage clothes from the 1800s through the 1970s along with hatboxes and miscellaneous fashionable items. Some of these pieces have inspired the artists to recreate the looks of those eras

“We simply cannot wait to see them side by side,” said Ginger Grant of The Studio.

Other pieces of artwork have been created using Vogue magazine, daily life and imagination for inspiration. Most creations are done in watercolor, but you will find some mixed media pieces as well.

An opening reception, meet and greet with the artists, live jazz and refreshments will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 at the Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol.

The parking lot is on Center Street.

The event is free to the public with donations for BHS gladly accepted.

For more information, contact The Studio, Ginger Grant, at (860)944-4307.