Hometown Hero nominations sought

American Legion , Seicheprey Post 2 is taking applications for the Bristol Home Town Hero, which will be presented at the Annual Mum Festival.

The annual event spotlights a local individual for their work and support in the community.

The individual nominated does not need to have been a chairman of an organization. They could have been a volunteer. They need not be a leader just a plain worker. The individual must have made a difference in the community large or small. The individual must have given their time and energy. Financial donations to organizations does not count.

The selected individual chosen will hold the position of Bristol Home Town Hero like those before. The individual will be part of the Mum Parade. The American Legion, Post 2 will have a Sit Down Breakfast the morning of the Mum Parade for the individual and extended family at no cost to them. The breakfast is also open to the public so they can meet the individual. A presentation will be made on the stage at the festival.

Applications can be left in person at the Main Desk of the Bristol Public Library, at the American Legion, Post 2 at 22 Hooker Court off of Riverside Ave. in Bristol from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You can also mail the applications to the American Legion Post 2, Bristol Home Town Hero, 22 Hooker Court, Bristol, Ct. 06010.

At this time, it is not possible to e-mail applications.

To nominate an individual, write down a name and if you know an address so the recipient can be contacted and to ensure the right person. List why you feel this individual should be chosen as the next Bristol Home Town Hero.

The deadline for all application is Aug. 28.

The rules are as follows.

The person must be currently living in Bristol or Forestville.

If the individual spends the winter in another state that person must be living within Bristol/Forestville from April 1 to Nov. 1. The individual must be here for the Mum Festival for that is when the Award is presented.

The individual need not have been born in Bristol but must have lived a good part of their life here.

The individual need not have served in the military or had been part of the police, fire, or rescue departments.

Individual need not work in town but must live in town.

There is no age limit.

Individual can be male or female.