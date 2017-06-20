Last chance to see Wall That Heals display at Bristol library

The Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol has a chance for a special display and asked American Legion Post 2. The display which was the center piece of the program is not needed at this time, the Legion said, so Legion officials will be closing it two months early. The American Legion, Post 2 officials said the unit is thankful for the time and space. On June 21, the items will be removed at 4 p.m. to make room for the new display. The items will be box and stored until the American Legion Centennial events.

If you want a chance to see the display, today and tomorrow are the last days.