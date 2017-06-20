Obituaries: Donald J. Granger

Donald J. Granger, 84, of Bristol, husband of Mary (Plunkett) Granger, died on Sunday (June 18, 2017) at Village Green of Bristol, Forestville. Don was born in Bristol on March 29, 1933 and was a son of the late Kenneth and Yvonne (DeLauries) Granger. He resided in Bristol all his life, was employed at the former Hilldreth Press and prior to retiring, he was a school bus driver and did deliveries for Car Quest. Don was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War and a member of St. Gregory Church. He was a member of the American Legion Seicheprey Post 2, was an avid NASCAR fan, UConn Womens Basketball, and a Boston Red Sox Fan. In addition to his wife, Don is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Charlene Granger of Redding, CA; two daughters, Debbie Miller of Greensboro, NC and Tracy Morton and her fiancé Peter Dubrosky of Burlington ; three stepsons, Michael Plunkett and his wife Ellen of Enfield, Thomas Klosek and his wife Susan of Manchester, and Greg Newcity of Stonington ; three stepdaughters, Anna Smith of Enfield, Theresa and Kathie Klosek both of Manchester ; 15 grandchildren ; 10 great grandchildren ; several nieces and nephews ; and his cat, Miss Molly. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Wednesday (June 21, 2017) from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. followed by military honors. Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Seicheprey Post 2, 22 Hooker Court, Bristol, CT 06010 or to the Animal Rescue Foundation 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786. Please visit Don’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

